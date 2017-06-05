KHOU
DPD headquarters evacuated due to suspicious package

Jordan Armstrong, WFAA 9:59 AM. CDT June 05, 2017

DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department headquarters has been evacuated due to a suspicious package.

A source tells WFAA that the package was found on the north side of the building. Those inside were told to either go to the south side or evacuate.

South Lamar Street is closed and drivers should avoid the area.

