DPD headquarters evacuated due to suspicious package

Tower camera: Dallas Police Department headquarters evacuated due to a suspicious package on June 5, 2017.

DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department headquarters has been evacuated due to a suspicious package.

A source tells WFAA that the package was found on the north side of the building. Those inside were told to either go to the south side or evacuate.

Sources say DPD headquarters on lockdown for suspicious package. Bomb squad on scene. — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) June 5, 2017

Suspicious package on north side of DPD headquarters. Officers told to go to south side of building or evacuate — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) June 5, 2017

South Lamar Street is closed and drivers should avoid the area.

