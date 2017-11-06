DOJ: Sex trafficking ring leader in Galveston sentenced to life in prison

(Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

GALVESTON, Texas- A 40-year-old man who lead a sex trafficking ring was sentenced to life in federal prison on Monday, according the Department of Justice.

Charles Devan Fulton Sr. was found guilty in July 2016 for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors and four counts of sex trafficking minors.

The DOJ says U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr. called him a “very dangerous man” during the sentencing.

Three other people previously pleaded guilty prior for their roles in the crime. Charmell Latonya Potts, Dominique Warner, and Lawrence James Julian will be sentenced Tuesday.

The DOJ said the following in a statement:

"At the trial, the jury found Fulton engaged in a conspiracy with the others between June 1, 2014, through April 1, 2015, in which they engaged in conspiracy to recruit, entice and harbor minors to engage in sex trafficking. Fulton aka “Black” or “Blacc,” was the leader of the group and ordered Potts to post pictures of two of the identified minor victims in prostitution ads on line. Warner aka “Meathead,” Julian aka “Wolf” and Potts also drove the minor females to hotels where the minors would engage in commercial sex acts."

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the Galveston Police Department with the assistance of the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.

