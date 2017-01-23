Dog saves woman from attacker in The Woodlands

A woman told Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies she was grabbed by a man while walking her dog on the Sawmill Road bike path near S. High Oaks Circle. (Google)

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS - A dog is credited with saving a woman from an attacker in The Woodlands Sunday.

The 38-year-old woman told Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies she was grabbed by a man while walking her dog on the Sawmill Road bike path near S. High Oaks Circle.

The man came up behind her and grabbed her shoulder forcefully, leaving a scratch. The victim’s dog attacked the suspect and bit him. The suspect screamed and ran north on the pathway, leaving a trail of blood.

The suspect is described as a clean-shaven black male, about 5’10”, 175 pounds in his early 20s. He was wearing black jogging pants, a red shirt and a black baseball cap.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said they will add extra patrols in the area. Anyone with information should call the MCSO at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).

