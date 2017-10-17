Dickinson student arrested with gun on campus, school officials say

Dickinson ISD school bus, file photo (Photo: Dickinson ISD)

DICKINSON, Texas – The spokeswoman for the Dickinson Independent School District says a student is under arrest after allegedly bringing a gun to school.

The gun was found Tuesday morning at Dickinson High School, according to the district. Another student reported the student had the weapon, which was unloaded.

The suspect was removed from class and taken into custody. Classes were not interrupted.

“Dickinson High School administrators and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office liaison officers handled the situation quickly to ensure the safety of all students and staff,” stated Communications Director Tammy Dowdy.

