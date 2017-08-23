Detectives seek second person of interest following deadly home invasion

George Brooks

BAYTOWN, Texas - Detectives are asking for the public's help finding a person of interest following a deadly home invasion in Baytown.

On August 6, 18-year-old Jalen Cole, who was allegedly involved in a home invasion, was fatally shot in the 300 block of South Pruett. Authorities said he was one of two suspects accused of trying to break into an apartment unit. Police said Cole was killed after a shootout ensued between him, his accomplice and the family living inside.

Suspect killed, neighbor wounded in Baytown home invasion

Police said Cole's alleged partner fled the scene and they are looking for him. A neighbor in a separate apartment was also wounded by a stray bullet during the incident.

Police have identified two persons of interest in the case; the first, Jeremy Ardion, has been located in the Lubbock area and has been interviewed by Baytown detectives. Police have identified the second person of interest as 31-year-old George Brooks of Crosby.

Anyone with information on Brooks' whereabouts is asked to contact Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-8477.

