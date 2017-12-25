Deputy opens fire on suspects after chase ends in crash

HOUSTON – Two suspects were arrested after leading deputies on a short chase in north Houston

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded at 9:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a Home Depot off the Eastex Freeway near North Sam Houston Parkway.

As the deputy was driving down a road near the Home Depot, the deputy spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop the driver, Deputies said the suspect driver refused to stop, leading deputies on a chase to the Hardy Toll Road.

That is where the driver lost control of the vehicle and skidded off the road into the grassy embankment, deputies said.

The deputy gave verbal warnings for both occupants to exit the vehicle with their hands up, but they did not comply. Deputies said the passenger leaned down and looked as if he was reaching for something, so the deputy shot once at the vehicle.

The bullet hit the windshield, but did not hit either occupant.

Deputies said both suspects then surrendered and were taken into custody. Both males are being detained for the suspicious event at the Home Depot.

