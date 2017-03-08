Deputy Goforth murder suspect's competency hearing set for Wednesday

The man charged in the murder of Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Goforth is expected in court Wednesday to see if he's mentally fit to stand trial.

Shannon Miles is accused of killing Goforth outside a Cypress gas station in 2015.

The state did rule Miles competent after he spent time in a treatment facility last year. However, his attorney disagreed and asked for an independent review.

