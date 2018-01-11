Deputy charged with deadly conduct in Montgomery County

Sheriff’s Deputy Eveleen Soroko, 30, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor deadly conduct stemming from an incident last summer.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Sheriff’s Deputy Eveleen Soroko, 30, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor deadly conduct stemming from an incident last summer.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the charges stemmed from a road way incident that occurred on June 1, in the Woodlands. Soroko was off duty and in her personal vehicle when the incident occurred.

Soroko was placed on administrative leave while the incident was investigated.

On December 19, Soroko surrendered herself at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office where she was booked on the charges and has subsequently been released on bond.

Soroko remains on administrative leave pending the completion and review of the administrative investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. Soroko has been with the Sheriff’s Office for four years and was assigned to East Patrol Division.

© 2018 KHOU-TV