Deputies searching for armored car robbery suspects in NE Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for four men they say held a bank employee at gunpoint and carjacked a vehicle.
The alleged robbery occurred Thursday at a Chase bank in the 15200 block of Wallisville Road. Officials say four suspects approached an armored vehicle as a Brinks employee was servicing the ATM.
According to deputies, one of the suspects put a gun to the woman's head and demanded she drop the money. The woman complied, and at some point -- officials say -- a shot was fired.
Authorities say the driver of the armored vehicle tried to stop the suspects and backed into their truck. They say the suspects then drove about a block from the scene and carjacked a vehicle.
Deputies are still looking for the suspects at this time and are urging people to avoid the area near the bank.
