Deputies respond to stabbing at Haverstock Hills Apartments

Harris County Sheriff's deputies are responding to a reported stabbing at the Haverstock Hills Apartment complex in northeast Harris County.

The complex is in the 5600 block of Aldine Bender Road.

It is unknown at this time if anyone is injured.

In March, a shooting at the same apartment complex left two people dead and four others injured. Kenneth Jones, 35, has been charged with capital murder in the shooting.

