KHOU
Close

Deputies rescue 14-year-old trafficked to Houston for prostitution

KHOU.com , KHOU 9:27 AM. CDT July 07, 2017

HOUSTON – Deputies say they rescued a 14-year-old girl that had been brought to the Houston area from Chicago for the purpose of prostitution.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, investigators were are to arrest two adult suspects involved in trafficking the victim shortly after undercover deputies went into the hotel room. 

There will be a press conference on Friday where more details on this operation will be given along with the names and pictures of suspects arrested for human trafficking and compelling prostitution. 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories