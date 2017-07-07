Deputies rescue 14-year-old trafficked to Houston for prostitution

HOUSTON – Deputies say they rescued a 14-year-old girl that had been brought to the Houston area from Chicago for the purpose of prostitution.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, investigators were are to arrest two adult suspects involved in trafficking the victim shortly after undercover deputies went into the hotel room.

There will be a press conference on Friday where more details on this operation will be given along with the names and pictures of suspects arrested for human trafficking and compelling prostitution.

© 2017 KHOU-TV