Deputies: Man, woman hospitalized after possible road rage shooting

Deputies on the scene Saturday evening. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

KATY, Texas - Two people are in the hospital after being shot during a possible road rage incident Saturday evening, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Around 8 p.m. a man and a woman were in some type of altercation with another driver on the service road of the Katy Freeway near Greenhouse Road.

The driver opened fire on the couple, shooting both of them. They were taken to Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.

The woman was in critical condition and she was taken by Life Flight from Katy to Memorial Hermann in Downtown Houston. The man was reported to be in serious condition.

It is unclear what exactly led to the shooting. Deputies said it's possible road rage is to blame.

The suspect's vehicle is only described as a dark colored, 4-door sedan.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

