Deputies looking for robbery suspect allegedly seen in Snapchat shooting video

Robbery suspect seen in surveillance video.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for aggravated robbery. Deputies say they identified him from a video that allegedly showed the suspect shooting a handgun from a moving car.

According to HCSO, Mason Kirby Gray, 20, is wanted for two aggravated robberies in west Harris County. Investigators say they received information from a video posted to their YouTube page that helped them identify Gray as a suspect who they believe robbed two Valero gas stations.

The video on the HCSO YouTube page shows a recording of a SnapChat video, allegedly of Gray shooting a handgun from a car.

The robberies both happened on March 1, 2017. One of the gas stations was located in the 2200 block of Fry Road. The other was in the 22500 block of Franz Road.

Deputies have released surveillance video from the robbery on Fry Road. The video shows a suspect entering and exiting the store multiple times. On the third entry, the suspect approached the counter, pulled a mask over his face and demanded money at gunpoint.

Deputies say the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a white man, 6' tall and weighs 175 lbs. He has light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Robbery Division at 713-274-9231.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous

© 2018 KHOU-TV