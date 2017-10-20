Deputies look for suspect after 18-year-old shot in Katy

Deputies investigate after an 18-year-old was shot in Katy. Photo: Metro

KATY, Texas - Deputies are looking for a suspect after an 18-year-old was wounded in a shooting.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to the 2900 block of Mason Road around 10 p.m. Thursday. They found one 18-year-old man had been shot in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies say the victim was parked at a remote location with his cousin in the car. Another car pulled up and the suspect got out and fired his weapon, striking the victim. The suspect then left the scene and the victim and witness drove to the location on Mason Rd.

