Deputies find weapons, $400K in meth at Fort Bend home

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says a stolen car investigation led the discovery of weapons and drugs at a home in Fresno. Jose Pineda, 40, and Samuel Maciel, 20, are in custody and facing charges. (Photo: FBCSO)

FRESNO, Texas – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says a stolen car investigation led the discovery of weapons and drugs at a home in Fresno.

Jose Pineda, 40, and Samuel Maciel, 20, are in custody and facing charges of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance greater than 400 grams.

The sheriff’s office says deputies went to a home to recover a stolen vehicle, but as they searched for the suspects and vehicles they spotted a controlled substance through a window. The narcotics unit was called to the home, and the substance tested positive for crystal meth, according to deputies.

Eight kilograms of crystal meth was found – all of it carefully packed in bags and plastic containers.

The rental home is described as a conversion lab, which is common because crystal meth is often smuggled as a liquid then it needs to be converted into a solid.

After getting a warrant, deputies say they also found nearly two dozen stolen firearms and a large amount of cash.

Two of the weapons found were fully automatic. One of them is gold-plated one and was linked to a Mexican drug cartel.

The guns were loaded and placed around the property; detectives believe for protection.

Photos: Cash, guns, crystal meth found at Fresno home

One stolen vehicle was also recovered, and three more vehicles also may be stolen as well.

The sheriff’s office believes the drugs have a street value of $400,000. They also seized $5,000 in cash

The sheriff is making an example out of two guys arrested. He's hoping parents listen up, because of the drugs those guys were busted with.

“It's important for viewers to know how dangerous,” Sheriff Troy Nehls said. “I've been in law enforcement for 24 years. I don't know if average person would be able to ID this... It looks like just shards of glass. But this here will kill you.”

Pineda and Maciel are both Mexican nationals with a list of aliases and fake documents.

“And the concern for all Americans... Come into his country and peddle this on our street. At what point in time is federal government going to get it,” the sheriff added.

Both men now have the attention of immigration officers, who deported them at least once. The feds are asking Fort Bend County to hold the pair.

The sheriff’s office says deputies went to a home to recover a stolen vehicle, but as they searched for the suspects and vehicles they spotted a controlled substance through a window. The narcotics unit was called to the home, and the substance tested positive for crystal meth, according to deputies.

After getting a warrant, deputies say they also found numerous stolen firearms and a large amount of cash. One stolen vehicle was recovered, and three more vehicles also may be stolen as well.

The sheriff’s office believes the drugs have a street value of $300,000.

No bond has been set, but Pineda is in the Fort Bend County Jail under an immigrations hold.

(© 2017 KHOU)