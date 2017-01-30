Deputies: Corvette driver facing charges for deadly crash on I-45

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A suspected drunken driver killed a man and injured a woman in a crash early Saturday morning, deputies say.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Jose Juan Flores is facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

The incident happened around 12:20 a.m. when Flores was speeding northbound in a new model yellow Chevrolet Corvette in the 14000 block of the North Freeway. Deputies say Flores crashed into the back end of a Kia Soul.

There were two adults in the Kia. The female driver was transported to the hospital, and the male passenger died at the scene.

The Corvette driver, who is in his 40s, wasn't injured and was taken into custody.

The victim who died was identified as Daly Sutton.

