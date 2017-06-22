Deputies bust three illegal game rooms in Montgomery County

(Photo: Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable's Office)

NEW CANEY, Texas - Three illegal game rooms were shut down on Tuesday after a lengthy undercover investigation, according to the Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable's Office and the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Around 9 a.m. officials served three search warrants at three locations: Coleman’s Citgo gas station at 25982 FM 1485E, an Exxon gas station at 24712 FM 1485E, and Bills 3G’s Conoco gas station at 23550 FM 1485E.

Officials said the suspects were using "8-liner" type gambling machines and distributing cash payouts, making the operation illegal.

Evidence from each machine was collected by deputies as well as the currency that was in each machine. Deputies said it will all be processed and used as the investigation continues.

One person was arrested and charged at the time. Officials have identified him as Jimmy Moon, 50, from Houston.

Moon was found playing one of the games at the time the warrants were conducted. He was arrested on an outstanding 3rd degree felony warrant for Assault of a Family Member.

No other arrests have been made at this time, deputies said.

“We have received many complaints from citizens in reference to these types of places.These types of locations attract criminals, illegal activity and narcotics. Whether we agree or not about gambling in Texas, it is still against the law and we are sworn to uphold the laws of the state.” said Constable Hayden.

