Deputies arrest 2 suspects after Whataburger robbery on FM 1960

KHOU.com , KHOU 4:49 AM. CDT July 27, 2017

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Two armed men robbed a Whataburger at FM 1960 and Beaver Springs Drive, not far from Ella Boulevard.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at about 12:15 a.m. Thursday.

The robbers held employees at gunpoint and demanded cash.

Luckily, the money they did get away with had a tracking device in it and deputies quickly tracked both men down with a K-9 and helicopter.

Investigators say no employees or customers were hurt, but a K-9 did bite one suspect. 

