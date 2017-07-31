Dentist appears in court, indicted after 4-year-old suffers brain damage

Bethaniel Jefferson, a Spring dentist indicted after a 4-year-old patient ended up with brain damage, appeared in court Monday. (Photo: KHOU)

A Spring dentist indicted after a 4-year-old patient ended up with brain damage appeared in court Monday.

Bethaniel Jefferson’s lawyer says she feels deep sympathy for the child’s behavior and pointed out there is a difference between a mistake and criminal behavior.

Jefferson was indicted on charges of intentionally and knowingly by omission causing serious bodily injury to a child by failing to seek and provide adequate medical attention.

Court documents show the 4-year-old girl was given sedatives during a dental visit at Diamond Dental at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2016. They say the young girl suffered seizures around 11:30 a.m., and her body’s oxygen and temperature levels dropped between 50 percent and 80 percent of normal. No calls for medical assistance were made in more than 4 hours, investigators say.

As a result, officials say the child suffered hypoxia, which led to the irreversible brain damage.

