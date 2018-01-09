Dead infant found at Greenville gas station

Greenville police have arrested two women on charges for moving the body of a dead infant to a nearby gas station.

Police believe the 1-month-old child was dead before arriving at the Prime Stop on Wesley Avenue in Greenville. Workers inside the gas station tell WFAA that when officers arrived, they went to the back part of the parking lot.

Police say that baby was non-responsive at the time. The investigation led police to a home three-and-a-half miles away. Police executed a search warrant at the location.

The two women, identified as 27-year-old Stephanie Flynn and 20-year-old Shawn Flynn, were arrested on charges of tampering with evidence. Police believe Stephanie is the mother of the baby.

Police say their charges are for moving the child's body. People inside the gas station tell WFAA the two women came inside the store and asked for a lot of napkins and then left. The workers also tell us the women appeared normal.

WFAA was told surveillance video was taken from the gas station on Monday.

An autopsy is underway to determine how the baby died.

