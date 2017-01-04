David Temple hopes to clear his name in pregnant wife's murder

David Temple pictured in court on Jan. 1, 2017.

HOUSTON- David Temple appeared briefly in court on Wednesday. He maintained his innocence and wants to be exonerated for the murder of his pregnant wife, Belinda, who was killed in 1999.

The former Katy football star and Alief ISD football coach was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2007. But an appeals court ordered a new trial in late December.

David Temple

This new trial came after prosecutors withheld evidence.

Temple was released on bond in December. He has always said that he is innocent.

"My faith has gotten stronger through god, he's taken care of me," said Temple. "I knew this day would come; I didn't think it would take this long, but we are here now and we are just ready to move forward a day at a time."

The court agreed to a 60-day reset on Wednesday in order to give prosecutors more time to decide if they want to retry the case.

If prosecutors don't choose to do so, the case will be dismissed.

(© 2017 KHOU)