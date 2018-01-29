Dashcam video shows deadly shootout in Conroe

A chase suspect was shot to death in Conroe after firing several shots at patrol cars, according to police. (Dashcam) (Photo: Homer, Michelle)

The Conroe Police Department released dashcam video Monday that captured a chase and deadly shootout.

The suspect, 33-year-old Greg Kocian, was critically wounded when an officer returned fire during the chase Sunday morning. He later died at Conroe Regional Hospital.

Police say Kocian fired several shots at patrol cars during the chase so an officer returned fire as the car approached on FM 2854.

After Kocian was hit, the car flew across the highway toward oncoming traffic before coming to a stop in a grassy area.

A passenger was arrested as the scene.

The chase started at Kasmiersky Park on Old Magnolia load when officers arrived to check out reports of suspicious males.

They tried to pull over Kocian as he drove away, but he sped off.





