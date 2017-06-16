Dash cam video shows wild chase of suspects after Home Depot robbery

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Dash cam video from a police unit shows officers chasing five suspects involved in a robbery at a Home Depot in Shenandoah on Friday.
Police say the suspects robbed the store and took off in two vehicles. After one of the vehicles, a black Dodge Charger, loses a tire, the two suspects inside ditched the car and took off on foot.
The second vehicle, a Toyota, had the other three suspects inside and they are still on the run.
In the dash cam video, you can see a Good Samaritan trying to stop one of the suspects that fled on foot but couldn't get a hold of him.
Officers eventually caught the two suspects that were in the Charger.
They are asking for the public's help in tracking down the other three suspects.
