Dash cam video shows wild chase of suspects after Home Depot robbery

One of the five robbery suspects can be seen fleeing on foot in dash cam footage from a police unit on Friday. (Photo: Provided)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Dash cam video from a police unit shows officers chasing five suspects involved in a robbery at a Home Depot in Shenandoah on Friday.

Police say the suspects robbed the store and took off in two vehicles. After one of the vehicles, a black Dodge Charger, loses a tire, the two suspects inside ditched the car and took off on foot.

The second vehicle, a Toyota, had the other three suspects inside and they are still on the run.

In the dash cam video, you can see a Good Samaritan trying to stop one of the suspects that fled on foot but couldn't get a hold of him.

Officers eventually caught the two suspects that were in the Charger.

They are asking for the public's help in tracking down the other three suspects.

© 2017 KHOU-TV