Cyclist killed in hit-and-run near Channelview

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly hit-and-run incident near Channelview.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday a vehicle hit a bicyclist on the westbound frontage road of I-10 near Magnolia. The cyclist died at the scene as the driver fled.

Deputies do not know the type of vehicle that the cyclist as there were no witnesses, but they hope security cameras at nearby businesses may be able to offer more clues in the case.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information in the case.

