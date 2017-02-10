Cyclist injured in hit-and-run in N. Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputy constables are investigating a hit-and-run that injured a cyclist in north Harris County.
It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Friday in the 8500 block of Jensen.
The cyclist was taken to the hospital with a head injury but was expected to survive.
The driver who hit him was reportedly in a black four door sedan.
Constables hope nearby security cameras will give them more clues in the case.
Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information about this crime.
