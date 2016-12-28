Denny's customer shot during crime spree

Police are searching for three armed suspects after they shot a customer at a Denny’s restaurant during a crime spree in west Houston.

HOUSTON – Police are searching for three armed suspects after they shot a customer at a Denny’s restaurant during a crime spree in west Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened at 1:45 a.m. at the restaurant located off the Katy Freeway and Wilcrest.

Three suspects with masks drove to the Danny's in a silver colored Cadillac CTS that was stolen around 11 p.m. from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and the South Loop.

The armed suspects entered the restaurant held the employees and customers at gun point demanding the cash. They got money from the register and from the safe

Police say when a male customer did not co-operate one of the suspects shot him in the abdomen. The customer was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police said these same three suspects robbed the Denny’s at Westheimer and Dunvale prior to hitting the one on Wilcrest. No injuries were reported in that incident.

Then around midnight, they targeted the IHOP at W. Sam Houston Parkway near Westheimer. Police said the suspects robbed that restaurant and shot at a customer. Luckily, the customer was not hit and the suspects fled.

After hitting the Denny’s at Wilcrest, HPD received notice from Sugarland that an IHOP had just been robbed by the same suspects.

Officers are looking for these suspects as they are armed and extremely dangerous.