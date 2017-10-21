Crowd becomes unruly after deadly shooting in NE Houston

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - Police were forced to call in back up to control an unruly crowd at the scene of a deadly shooting in northeast Houston late Friday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, a man was walking in the parking lot of the Villas on the Green apartment community located in the 9600 block of Homestead around 8:45 p.m. when a car pulled up next to him.

Police say there was some sort altercation, and a suspect in the car shot at the man multiple times before leaving the scene. He died at the scene.

While police were investigating the scene, they say there was a large crowd at the apartment complex and a fight broke out. Police say they arrested the two men at the center of the fight for interfering with police officers during their investigation. HPD was forced to call in back up to control the crowd.

Police are still searching for the shooting suspect. If you know anything about the shooting, please contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

© 2017 KHOU-TV