HOUSTON – Smash-and-grab burglars left behind a mess at a CVS store in Montrose early Monday.

Houston Police believe four people rammed an older Ford F-150 into the front of the store along Waugh and W. Dallas, just down the street from the KHOU 11 studios.

The front of the store was smashed in, but the suspects fled empty handed, leaving behind the pickup truck.

