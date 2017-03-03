CRAZY VIDEO: Victim gets video of his own carjacking!
After a high-speed chase ended in north Houston, the suspect bailed out of the car and tried to carjack another vehicle. The victim was videotaping the whole thing as his son tackled the suspect and held him until police arrived.
KHOU 6:41 PM. CST March 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mother accused of stealing from neighbors
-
Civilian helps capture suspect after wild chase
-
HPD; MS 13 gang members kidnapped teen, killed young woman
-
RAW: 2 arrested after high-speed chase
-
KHOU 11 Breaking News
-
Family confused after loved one sent back to Jamaica
-
Jose Escobar deported back to El Salvador
-
HPD: 3rd victim in murder and kidnapping case
-
Can you help ID young murder victim?
-
Man arrested, accused of raping 12-year-old girl
More Stories
-
Family, friends ID girl killed in 'satanic' murderMar. 3, 2017, 9:42 a.m.
-
Hero tackles chase suspect who tried to carjack his dadMar. 3, 2017, 11:08 a.m.
-
Congresswoman fights against deportation of local…Mar. 3, 2017, 6:57 p.m.