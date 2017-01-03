Court documents reveal man admitted to killing ex-wife

Shaun Hardy.

HOUSTON - Disturbing details about the death of a missing League City woman have been revealed in court documents.

According to an arrest warrant, Shaun Philip Hardy admitted to investigators that he killed his ex-wife, Anne-Christine Johnson. Johnson was reported missing in League City on December 12.

On December 30, police executed a search warrant at Hardy's home on Chesterfield Lane in League City. According to court documents, Hardy began to cry and sob when he saw the officers approach his house. When detectives discovered what they believed to be Johnson's body wrapped in plastic in the garage, officers began to make custody arrangements for the couple's child with special needs.

Investigators say that Hardy decided to waive his rights and speak to police about Johnson's death. When the interview began, Hardy told detectives that he "threw her on the ground, and that time I threw her with my full... as hard as I could."

Hardy told police that Johnson was bleeding from her head and face after being thrown to the ground. He said that she was holding a knife blade to her chest, and he kicked the knife with his shoe to drive the knife into her chest. He then told police that he put a plastic bag over her head to "put her out of her misery".

Hardy has been charged with murder. He is in the Galveston County Jail being held without bond.

Police told KHOU 11 News last week this couple had filed protective orders against each other. The documents KHOU 11 News obtained on Monday detail a violent and, at times, explosive relationship.

The couple filed for divorce in 2014. Then the next year, there were separate protective orders. First filed by Hardy, then a month later, Johnson filed one, too, saying, "He has assaulted me with a shotgun, threatened me with a knife and choked me."

Johnson says she was even hospitalized at Clear Lake Regional for treatment. It goes on to say, "I am afraid that without this protective order, Shaun Philip Hardy will continue to hurt me or even kill me."