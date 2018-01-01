Court documents: Man arrested at downtown hotel being investigated by feds

Police on Sunday arrested a man they say was found with several guns and ammunition in his Hyatt Regency hotel room downtown. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A man arrested on New Year's Eve at a downtown hotel is being investigated by both local and federal investigators, according to court documents.

According to a motion for high bond filed by the Harris County Assistant District Attorney, 49-year-old Russell Lawrence Ziemba is being investigated "to determine if firearms & ammo possessed in hotel room with a high vantage point for purpose of inflicting casualties".

Police on Sunday arrested Ziemba who they say was found with several guns and ammunition in his Hyatt Regency hotel room downtown. He was also on bail for a prior felony for which he had been indicted, according to court documents.

Police confirmed Sunday Ziemba was questioned by HPD investigators. He admitted to being a guest at the Hyatt Regency downtown to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, employees at the Hyatt Regency downtown alerted an off-duty Houston police officer working security at the hotel to a man they described as "belligerent." Employees said he was harassing other guests in the lobby. The off-duty officer has been identified in Harris County court documents as Officer K. Nealy.

Management and the officer asked Ziemba to return to his room on the 28th floor. Officials say Ziemba returned to his room but headed to the lobby again and continued harassing guests. Hotel management asked the man to leave the hotel.

Authorities say Ziemba refused to leave but was gathering his belongings. That's when the officer noticed ammunition and several weapons. It's unclear at this time if the weapons were discovered while Ziemba was packing or if they were in plain sight.

After several failed attempts to get Ziemba to leave the hotel, the off-duty officer called for backup.

Police early Sunday morning were checking Ziemba's vehicle for the possibility of more weapons. It is unknown at this time whether more weapons or ammunition were found there.

Ziemba faces charges of trespassing and assault of a police officer after police say he got into a struggle with the off-duty officer.

According to the Harris County District Clerk's website, Ziemba has another pending charge of carrying a handgun in a motor vehicle. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office alleges Ziemba was in the vehicle “and the handgun was in plain view,” but the gun was not in a holster, according to court documents. Herrested and jailed for that charge on December 23, eight days before the incident at the hotel.

