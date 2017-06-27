Young woman's killer resentenced to life in prison with parole

Robert James Campbell

HOUSTON - A man convicted of the rape and murder of a Houston woman 26 years ago has been resentenced to life in prison with parole.

Robert James Campbell was originally sentenced to die for the murder of Alexandra Rendon, a 20-year-old bank teller. Rendon was kidnapped from a gas station and driven to a remote location in south Houston in 1991. Campbell and an accomplice raped and robbed her. Campbell then fatally shot Rendon in the back as she tried to run away.

Three years ago, before his scheduled execution, a court ruled that Campbell is intellectually disabled and therefore, not eligible for the death penalty.

Attorneys say they found an IQ test that Campbell had completed in the sixth grade. He scored a 68, which is below the execution standard.

Both the original prosecutors and defense attorneys reportedly overlooked the document in 1991.

Convicted rapist, murderer to get off death row

Earlier this year, the court ruled Campbell had to be re-sentenced.

"He has reasoning. He has mental capacity to make these plans. As much as I disagree that he is mentally retarded, I respect the decisions made by the Supreme Court. I have to and I have to abide by them," said Israel Santana, Rendon's cousin.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg says her office will protest all of Campbell's future parole hearings.

