Conroe officer opens fire during chase with two suspects

(Photo: Scottt Engle)

CONROE, Texas- A Conroe police officer opened fire during a chase with two suspects accused of stealing a car on Tuesday.

According to the Conroe Police Department, they responded to reports of a stolen vehicle around 10:30 a.m. in a Lowe’s parking lot located on Westview Boulevard.

Upon arrival to the scene, police found the two suspects in a car, and they attempted to flee. Police say the suspects rammed into four parked cars.

Conroe PD says the officer fired his gun to protect himself and those around him. A retired Harris County deputy also came to the officer’s aide and fired his gun, hitting the suspect driver.

A chase ensued on I-45 until the car stopped, and the suspects took off on foot. Police eventually detained the suspects.

Police say the driver of the vehicle is a juvenile and was wanted on multiple charges. After being treated for his gunshot wound, he was transported to Montgomery County Juvenile Detention to face charges.

The other suspect is 17 years old and arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading on foot. He was transported to Montgomery County Jail.

© 2017 KHOU-TV