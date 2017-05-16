Confession helps solve 1999 murder of 93-year-old woman

Novell McKissack was 93 when she was murdered in 1999.

HOUSTON - A guilty conscience and a neighbor’s good memory have helped Houston police solve the 1999 murder of a 93-year-old woman.

The body of Novell McKissack was found in her home in the 5300 block of Petty in September of that year. Evidence showed she was strangled, stabbed and beaten during a robbery.

The crime shocked neighbors who said McKissack was like everyone’s favorite grandma.

Despite a description and composite sketch, the case quickly went cold.

Fast forward to 2014 when San Diego Delgado wrote a letter confessing to the crime from his prison cell in Tyler. Delgado was serving time for a kidnapping and rape that happened the year after McKissack was killed.





Novell McKissack's tiny home is still standing. (Google Maps)

Delgado, who lived down the street from McKissack, said he broke into her home to support his drug habit. When she woke up, he said he “stabbed her a bunch of times… and didn’t stop till she was not moving.”

He said he took money, jewelry and a television from the home.

When an HPD homicide detective interviewed Delgado, he told him things only the killer would know, according to court documents.

A neighbor identified Delgado from a photo lineup as the man seen in McKissack’s backyard the night of the murder. His photo matches the composite sketch from 1999.

It’s not clear why Delgado wasn’t charged with capital murder until three years after his confession. Delgado was 15 at the time of the crime, so he won’t face the death penalty.

