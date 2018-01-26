Con man who targeted Houston women on dating apps sentenced to 43 years in prison

Gardner had approximately 40 victims in the Houston area since 2012. (Photo: HPD)

HOUSTON – A 55-year-old man who authorities say targeted African-American women on dating websites and apps has been sentenced to 43 years in prison, prosecutors announced Friday.

Dwayne Gardner, would pose as an attorney and promised dozens of victims huge settlements for their lawsuits and dismissals in their criminal cases.

Prosecutors say Gardner would “impress them with a persona he had invented, and exploit their relationships with friends and family to get referrals of new victims,” according to testimony during the three day trial.

Gardner had approximately 40 victims in the Houston area since 2012.

But he is believed to have pulled similar scams all along the Gulf Coast, including time he spent in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and elsewhere.

More than a dozen victims of Gardner’s testified, including two family members of a Harris County woman who passed away from cancer while awaiting a settlement from an employment discrimination lawsuit related to her diagnosis that Gardner had been promising her for months.

The case was investigated by Houston Police.

