Clear Brook HS band technician accused of improper relationship with student

(Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Image)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A band technician at Clear Brook High School has been charged for having an alleged improper relationship with a student.

According to charging documents, 22-year-old Taylor Stump had a sexual encounter twice with a 16-year-old girl who attended the school on October 6.

The documents say authorities were alerted of their relationship after students reported to another teacher that they saw the girl getting inside Stump's vehicle.

The teen allegedly told authorities she had known Stump since her sophomore year before their relationship changed in August 2017.

Stump has been charged with Improper Relationship with Student.

© 2017 KHOU-TV