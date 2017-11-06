Clara Harris being released from prison

Clara Harris (Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Clara Harris, the Friendswood dentist who ran over her cheating husband in 2002, is being released from prison.

Harris was sentenced to 20 years for manslaughter in the death of 44-year-old David Harris, an orthodontist.

Harris tracked her husband and his mistress to the hotel and ran over him with her Mercedes Benz.

Their teenage daughter was in the car and testified against her mother.

The videotaped incident at the Nassau Bay Hilton made national headlines.

George Parnham, her former attorney, confirmed the parole was granted on Friday. He said she will stay at TDCJ for several months to undergo a program to prepare her for life after prison.

Victims' Advocate Andy Kahan said the victim's family was surprised by the decision.

