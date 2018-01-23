Child care worker in Pearland accused of indecency with a minor

Derion Hanson

PEARLAND, Texas - A child care worker at a Pearland school has been accused of touching a young girl inappropriately, according to Pearland PD.

Derion Hanson has been arrested and charged with indecency with a child by contact.

Police say Hanson is a child care worker at the Goddard School on Kingsley Dr. The victim and her parents reported to police that Hanson allegedly gave the child hugs and on several occasions throughout the day, touched her inappropriately.

Pearland detectives began working the case after the report on December 27, 2017.

Police say Hanson was interviewed and admitted to the allegations.

