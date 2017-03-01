Chase suspect leads police on high-speed pursuit through NE Houston

A chase suspect remains on the run after leading police on a high-speed pursuit in northeast Houston and the North Loop early Wednesday.

According to the Houston Police Department, a patrol unit witnessed a car commit a traffic violation at Cavalcade and the Eastex Freeway at 3 a.m.

The officer attempted to stop the driver to issue a traffic ticket, but the driver took off, leading police on a high speed chase, police said. The pursuit headed in and around the northeast area and the North Loop.

Eventually, the suspect vehicle drove down Chapman and suddenly stopped by a house, where the suspect jumped out and ran. Police he jumped a fence around a yard, and the officer lost sight of him.

HPD set up a perimeter and searched the area with a K-9 unit, but were unable to find him, police said.

Officers believe he went to that location because he knew someone and was able to duck into someone’s home.

Police said the suspect got away, and it is unclear why he ran.

The car did not come back as stolen, police said.

