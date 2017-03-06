Chase suspect hurt in crash near Oak Forest

HOUSTON – Deputy constables say a chase suspect may have suffered a broken leg after crashing during a chase near Oak Forest early Monday.
A Pct. 1 deputy constable was chasing the suspect when the driver wrecked in the 1400 block of Sue Barnett near Alba. The small white hatchback crashed into a U-haul trailer and a ditch.
Firefighters had to rescue the suspect, who was trapped in the stolen vehicle.
No other vehicles or innocent drivers were involved in the incident.
