Chase suspect hurt in crash near Oak Forest

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Deputy constables say a chase suspect may have suffered a broken leg after crashing during a chase near Oak Forest early Monday.

A Pct. 1 deputy constable was chasing the suspect when the driver wrecked in the 1400 block of Sue Barnett near Alba. The small white hatchback crashed into a U-haul trailer and a ditch.

Firefighters had to rescue the suspect, who was trapped in the stolen vehicle.

No other vehicles or innocent drivers were involved in the incident.

