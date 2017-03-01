A chase ended in with a violent collision involving two vehicles Wednesday morning in south Houston.

HOUSTON – A chase ended in with a violent collision involving two vehicles Wednesday morning in south Houston.

Air 11 is over the scene of accident at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Greylog where a red pickup truck can be seen on its side and a white sedan has damage to its front end.

According to the Houston Police Department, the pursuit started just after 9 a.m. in the 5600 block of Orem.

Police said they were in pursuit of the white sedan when it struck the red truck on the side. The truck had four adults and one child inside.

Everyone was in stable condition and transported to an area hospital, police said.

The suspect involved has a minor injury and is in custody, police said.

Photos: Chase ends in violent crash in S. Houston

(© 2017 KHOU)