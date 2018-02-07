Channelview man charged with promotion of child porn

Travon Putman.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A 21-year-old man from Channelview is accused of disseminating child porn.

According to charging documents, Travon Michael Putman was arrested and charged with Promotion of Child Pornography on Tuesday.

The documents state Putman sent a video with an individual under the age of 18 engaging in sexual conduct.

Putman will be appear in court on Wednesday.

© 2018 KHOU-TV