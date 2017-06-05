Caught on video: Carjack suspect crashes, kills innocent driver

A man carjacked a Lexus from a hospital and crashed it in a fiery wreck that killed an innocent driver, La Marque police say.The crash happened on Highway 3 at FM 1765, closing the highway for several hours overnight."It was sad last night," said La M

KHOU 5:54 PM. CDT June 05, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories