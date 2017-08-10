CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Officers forced to jump from freeway
Houston police released dramatic bodycam video Thursday of a suspected drunk driver forcing two police officers to jump off the Southwest Freeway. DWI Task Force Officers Roshad Carter and Carlos Herrera had stopped near Newcastle on July 28 to investiga
KHOU 6:18 PM. CDT August 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold near The Heights
-
Exclusive: Katrina survivor shocked by check received 12 years later
-
WATCH: Dramatic bodycam video of HPD officers hit by DWI suspect
-
Emotional day at Taylor Swift trial
-
Baytown PD defends arrest of 76-year-old man
-
This is why you shouldn't put your feet on the dashboard
-
4 people pulled from pileup on Southwest Freeway
-
Newborn found abandoned in bushes at an apartment complex
-
Police chief kicked out of office over gun
-
Woman charged in 2 road rage incidents in La Porte
More Stories
-
WATCH: Dramatic bodycam shows HPD officers forced…Aug 10, 2017, 1:42 p.m.
-
Family says body found near downtown is of missing manAug 10, 2017, 4:51 p.m.
-
Newborn baby found in bushes at apartment complex,…Aug 10, 2017, 7:13 a.m.