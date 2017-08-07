Caught on camera: Man steals cash from McDonald's drive-thru window

Houston Police and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of robbing several McDonald’s restaurants. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Houston Police and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of robbing several McDonald’s restaurants.

Police say just after 10 p.m. July 29, a man in a newer-model blue sedan ordered at a McDonald’s drive-thru at 5505 Lockwood in Houston. They say as an employee opened the window, the driver forced his body through the window and took money from the register before getting back in his car and driving away.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, 22 to 25 years old, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9, 140 to 160 pounds with brown eyes, short, brown hair, a white tank top and blue jeans.

Authorities believe the suspect has also been involved in five other robberies, including:

McDonald’s at 10450 Northwest Freeway, 11:11 p.m. July 21 McDonald’s at 5301 East Freeway, 12:05 a.m. July 22 Burger King at 1094 Federal, 6:28 p.m. July 22 McDonald’s at 10323 East Freeway, 9 p.m. July 22 McDonald’s at 12020 Northwest Freeway, July 22

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (713)-222-8477.

