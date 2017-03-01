Caught on Camera: Gunmen storm auto repair shop

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Team coverage: Manhunt continues after 2 officers shot
-
Neighbors: Officers saved us from suspect
-
Mom shot and killed in front of 2 kids
-
2 officers remain in hospital after shooting
-
RAW: Shots fired from the officer-involved shooting scene
-
Trump's address: Immigration
-
Wednesday afternoon forecast
-
KHOU 11 Photojournalist Steve Barnes describes officer-involved shooting scene
-
Arrest made in shooting death of 8-year-old
-
Popular nurse found dead near Spring
More Stories
-
Gang members accused in officers' shootingMar. 1, 2017, 10:19 p.m.
-
Balloon release held for 8-year-old murder victimMar. 1, 2017, 11:24 p.m.
-
Officer Munoz released from hospital following shootingFeb 28, 2017, 12:49 p.m.