CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Four women rob UFO liquor store in Baytown
Baytown police are looking for four women who, they say, robbed the UFO liquor store. The women were spotted on camera stuffing liquor bottles into their purses. They shoved a clerk when they ran out the door, according to Baytown police.
KHOU 5:43 PM. CDT August 03, 2017
