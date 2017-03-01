Caught on Camera: Gunmen storm auto repair shop

An image from the surveillance video.

HOUSTON- Two armed men stormed an auto repair shop in south Houston on Wednesday afternoon and surveillance cameras caught the shocking scene.

The video shows the suspects firing shots in all directions, police said nobody was injured in the shooting.

The incident took place at Simplice Auto Repair in the 3300 block of Fuqua near Scott Street.

"Behind the car was a guy with a mask on and he come out with this machine and he start shooting and I start running," said the store owner.

The owner believes the men were trying to rob the place, but they left without taking anything.

The suspects left the scene in a silver BMW.

