Caretaker in video of assault on elderly woman gets 5 years probation

Brenda Floyd mugshot (Photo: HPD)

HOUSTON - The caretaker caught on camera beating a 94-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s learned her punishment Friday.

Brenda Floyd was sentenced to five years’ probation for injury to an elderly person.

Floyd was hired to care for Dorothy Bratten, but Bratten’s family set up cameras in the home after noticing bruises on Bratten’s body.

Police say Floyd was supposed to be helping Bratten at her home, but Floyd became upset after seeing the victim feeding her dog "people food."

"Why you feed that dog human food!" she yells in the video.

Floyd can then be seen on video striking the victim numerous times on her side as well as to the back of her head.

