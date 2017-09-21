Card-skimming devices found on Pasadena gas pumps, police say

Card skimmer found at Pasadena gas station. Photo: Pasadena PD

PASADENA, Texas - Seven card-skimming devices were found at a Pasadena gas station, according to Pasadena PD.

On Tuesday, a technician noticed that a key pad had been pried open and a “skimming” device had been installed inside the gas pump at Seller’s Brothers/Valero Convenience Store at 10990 Red Bluff Rd at Bay Area Boulevard.

After checking the other pumps, he discovered a total of seven devices had been installed inside the gas pumps. The manager is not sure how long these devices had been inside the gas pumps before being discovered, according to police.

The skimming devices were found in pumps number 1 and 11-16. Skimming devices are installed for the purpose of capturing credit and debit card information, including PIN numbers.

Drivers that have recently used and paid at the gas pumps are encouraged to contact their banks and cancel their debit/credit card, as well as monitor their account for any unauthorized charges.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect(s) is encouraged to contact the Pasadena Police Department (713-477-1221) or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

